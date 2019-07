Fomer POWER RANGERS Executive Producer Teases That Fans Ought To Be Anticipating Hasbro's Future Announcements

Dacre Montgomery, the star of the 2017 Power Rangers film,that Hasbro's planned sequel to that film has been cancelled in a recent Reddit AMA. According to the actor, there's a reboot in the works with an all-new cast.Brian Casentini, former executive producer and Senior Vice President of the franchise, recently participated in an interview withwherein he stated that theatrically released films are as much a part of Hasbro's plans for the franchise as they've ever been. This more or less confirms Montgomery's afformentioned revelation.Casentini didn't go into detail, however, he did say that fans ought to be looking forward to what Hasbro's cooking up in theatrical department.Casentini went on to talk about the afformentioned 2017 Power Rangers film. While that film wasn't much of a financial success, the former EP cites it as the most rewarding experience he had whilst a part of the franchise.