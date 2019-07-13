Fomer POWER RANGERS Executive Producer Teases That Fans Ought To Be Anticipating Hasbro's Future Announcements
Dacre Montgomery, the star of the 2017 Power Rangers film, seemed to confirm that Hasbro's planned sequel to that film has been cancelled in a recent Reddit AMA. According to the actor, there's a reboot in the works with an all-new cast.
Former Senior Vice President of the Power Rangers franchise, Brian Casentini, recently teased that Hasbro is cooking up something special in the theatrical department. Hit the jump...
Brian Casentini, former executive producer and Senior Vice President of the franchise, recently participated in an interview with Comicbook.com wherein he stated that theatrically released films are as much a part of Hasbro's plans for the franchise as they've ever been. This more or less confirms Montgomery's afformentioned revelation.
Casentini didn't go into detail, however, he did say that fans ought to be looking forward to what Hasbro's cooking up in theatrical department. "Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has stated theatrical films are a key part of Hasbro’s strategy for the Power Rangers franchise and that has not changed. All I can say at this time is that fans should look forward to future announcements."
Casentini went on to talk about the afformentioned 2017 Power Rangers film. While that film wasn't much of a financial success, the former EP cites it as the most rewarding experience he had whilst a part of the franchise.
"In terms of the most rewarding experience, I would have to say it was producing the 2017 film and expanding the diversity that our franchise has always celebrated to include the first autistic and LGBTQ superheroes ever to grace the silver screen."
