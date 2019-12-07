POWER RANGERS Movie Star Confirms That There's A Reboot In The Works With A New Cast
Back in March, Hasbro seemed to confirm that they're moving forward with another live-action Power Rangers movie. At the time, it was unknown whether this would be a sequel to the 2017 film, which starred Dacre Montgomery and Naomi Scott, or simply another reboot.
Dacre Montgomery, one of the stars of the 2017 Power Rangers movie, recently confirmed that the planned sequel has been cancelled and that there's a reboot in the works with an all-new cast.
Now, the former of those actors has confirmed that it will in fact be a reboot with an all-new cast. Since the 2017 Power Rangers film, Montgomery has gone on to star in Netflix's Stranger Things. In promotion of this popular show as well as his own poetry podcast, known as DKMH; the actor recently participated in an "Ask Me Anything" Q&A on Reddit.
Asked whether we're going to be getting anymore Power Rangers movies, Montgomery had this to say: "I think there is a movie in the works but it's not with me and the cast. So yes but not with us."
As well as the two major actors that were mentioned above, the cast of the 2017 film also featured: Becky G, Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, and Elizabeth Banks. The latter of those playing, the iconic Power Rangers villain, Rita Repulsor. The ending of the film had teased a sequel and the addition of Tommy Oliver's Green Ranger. That post-credits scene was evidently for naught.
