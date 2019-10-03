Hasbro Reaffirms Plans For A New POWER RANGERS Movie
In early-2018, Hasbro announced that they had purchased the rights to the Power Rangers brand from Saban and that they had renewed their film partnership with Paramount Pictures following a series of Transformers and G.I. Joe films.
The question on the mind of Power Rangers fans around the world is whether Hasbro and Paramount plan to make a sequel to the 2017 Power Rangers film from Lionsgate or start fresh.
In a conference call with investors back in June 2018, Hasbro revealed that they were looking at making a Power Rangers film and hinted at a licensing and media convention in August 2018 that they were exploring whether to make a continuation of the Lionsgate adaptation.
Last month, Hasbro had another earnings call with investors and reaffirmed their plans for more live-action Power Rangers films. However, they have still not clarified whether they plan to make a sequel or start from scratch. It's likely they're looking at a number of factors, including how the 2017 film performs on home video and the rising profile of the young cast that starred in 2017 film.
The cast was comprised of mostly fresh-faced newcomers:
if the profile of the young cast continues to rise and someone has a Jennifer Lawrence-esque breakout, don't be surprised if Paramount opts for a sequel that pushes their character to the forefront.
-
Dacre Montgomery continues to star in Netflix's Stranger Things
-
Naomi Scott will portray Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action film and co-star alongside Kirsten Stewart in a Charlie's Angels reboot
-
RJ Cyler already has a breakout role in the award-winning Me, Earl and the Dying Girl and has gone on to appear in the Matthew McConaughey's White Boy Rick and The CW's Black Lightning
-
Beck G was primarily known as a pop singer and had a guest spot on Fox's Empire
-
Ludi Lin has gone on to appear in WB's billion-dollar Aquaman movie as Murk
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]