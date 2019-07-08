Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Designer Talks The Possibility Of A POWERS RANGERS Crossover
Transformers are perhaps the most popular and mainstream example of mecha. The Power Rangers franchise is no stranger to mecha, what with the Megazord. So, why not shove them together?
John Warden, the Senior Design Manager for the Transformers franchise, recently stated that he believes a crossover with Power Rangers could happen sometime soon.
Comicbook.com recently asked that question to an official at Hasbro by the name of John Warden. He's the Senior Design Manager for the Transformers franchise and, according to him, a crossover between the two aforementioned and popular properties could happen one day — and soon.
"Oh yeah. Oh yeah, my gears are already starting to turn. For all those 90s kids out there I think it’s there moment now to make this happen. You know…yeah, that would be cool."
Just mentioning the concept sprouted ideas in Warden's mind. No doubt, he was imagining a battle between Optimus Prime and a Megazord. Given his enthusiasm, here's hoping we'll be able to see that play out sometime soon.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]