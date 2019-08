Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Designer Talks The Possibility Of A POWERS RANGERS Crossover

Transformers are perhaps the most popular and mainstream example of mecha. The Power Rangers franchise is no stranger to mecha, what with the Megazord. So, why not shove them together?recently asked that question to an official at Hasbro by the name of John Warden. He's the Senior Design Manager for the Transformers franchise and, according to him, a crossover between the two aforementioned and popular properties could happen one day — and soon.Just mentioning the concept sprouted ideas in Warden's mind. No doubt, he was imagining a battle between Optimus Prime and a Megazord. Given his enthusiasm, here's hoping we'll be able to see that play out sometime soon.