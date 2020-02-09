KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE & KIRAMAGER: Both Films Will Now Release At Separate Dates

While both films are highly anticipated, it looks like bother the Kamen Rider Zero-One film and the Kiramager will not be releasing together. Hit the jump for the new release dates!

Over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced so many productions and projects to postpone or even cancel! However, as some projects return to filming, other obstacles begin to arise that potentially hold up releases even more.

In the world of Tokusatsu, there are two tentpole franchises, Kamen Rider and Super Sentai. The action shows have celebrated over 30 years of productions, and most recently, their two new shows Mashin Sentai Kiramager and Kamen Rider-Zero, have been building up to two movies based on the characters.

Initially intended to release at the same time, both Kamen Rider and Super Sentai films have been forced to release at separate dates due to complications from COVID-19. Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One will be the first to release this winter, while Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie, has been pushed back to early next year.

Since the films do not tie to one another, this shouldn't create any issues with the story for fans of both series. We would love to hear your thoughts on this recent announcement in the comments below!





A princess from a land of jewelry and Kiramai Stones comes to Earth in search of people with a “shining spirit” called Kiramental, a source of outstanding charm and talent. She seeks them out to make them into warriors to defend Earth from an evil army.

Initially turning down the position as his dream is to make people smile, Aruto changes his mind when a rampant HumaGear, or Magia, threatens an amusement park; taking the hidden Zero-One Driver from Presidential Secretary Is in order to transform into Kamen Rider Zero-One.



Mashin Sentai Kiramager will now premiere in early 2021, and Kamen Rider-Zero will premiere on December 18th!