Lionsgate's POWER RANGERS Movie Takes Top Spot On Home Video Sales Chart

After a disastrous box officer run, could chances for a sequel to Lionsgate's Power Rangers reboot get salvaged by toy sales and home video purchases?

MarkJulian | 7/6/2017
Filed Under: "Super Sentai"
Power Rangers reboot director Dean Israelite has previously stated that he thinks the film's PG-13 rating hurt its box office performance but a recent report on toy sales (specifically action figure sales) from the film has led to renewed optimisim that a sequel could happen.  Bolstering that faint flicker of hope is how the surprisingly well-reviewed reboot is performing on home video.

Per Home Media Magazine, Power Rangers has supplanted John Wick Chapter 2 as the number one home video rental.  Disney's Beauty and the Beast currently sits in third. In addition to digital purchases, Power Rangers is also slated to be the number one movie rental. Keep in mind that both John Wick and Beast have been out on home video for a few weeks already so this isn't an upset victory.  Still, given how many people ignored the film while it was in theaters, Lionsgate has to take their victories where they can get them as they search for another studio franchise to replace The Hunger Games.

If a miracle occurs and a sequel is green lit, Israelite has stated that he hopes to introduce Lord Zedd.
