Season 3 Of POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Will See Three New Characters Being Added

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is about to get even more content in the coming months, as developer nWay reveals that Season 3 for the game is underway.

Many will remember how barebones Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was at launch. While there was nothing intrinsically wrong with the fighting title from a gameplay point of view, players and fans of the Power Rangers series agreed that the game lacked content.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was launched in March of 2019, and it was in February of this year that the developer revealed that the game had finally become what they had originally envisioned: a proper fighting game that brims with content.

We have some great news for fans of Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, as developer nWay has recently announced that the game will be getting a Season 3 in the coming months; promising to add even more content to the popular fighting video game.

First things firts, Season 3 will cost players $14.99 USD, and will include three new playable characters, a new skin for Dai ShiSamurai Megazord as a new Ultra, and a revamped version of the Megazord.

Developer nWay revealed that Robert “RJ” James(Jungle Fury Purple Ranger), Lauren Shiba(Super Samurai Red Ranger), and a mysterious third character(it's Scorpina) will be added in the coming months; promising that the first update will become available at some point by the end of next month.

The developer has also revealed that players will be able to purchase these three characters individually for $5.99 USD each, and that Season 3 will also feature free content with the Samurai Megazord Ultra and the Megazord Revamp becoming free for all players as part of the first update.

Season 3 Content Season 3 features a mix of free and paid add-on content: -Three New Characters:

Robert “RJ” James, Jungle Fury Purple Ranger Originally trained under his father, Master Finn, RJ rejected the Shark Style and adopted the wolf spirit instead. Lauren Shiba, Super Samurai Red Ranger Spending her life to master the sealing symbol, Lauren’s singular goal was to return and lead the Samurai Rangers. To-Be-Revealed Third Character -New Character Skin: Phantom Beast King skin for Dai Shi With his new power and the Phantom Beast Generals, Dai Shi was finally able to defeat the Rangers. -New Ultra (Free): Samurai Megazord We are united! Call up the power of the Samurai Megazord to assist your team in battle. -Megazord Revamp (Free) Megazord Ultra activation conditions have been revamped. Instead of requiring at least one character to be knocked out, you can now activate your Ultra based on the consumption of the Megazord Revenge Meter.

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.