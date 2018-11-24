Sign In
This Incredible Cosplay Gives Us An Idea What The Green Ranger Would Look Like In SABAN'S POWER RANGERS Sequel
This awesome new cosplay gives us an idea what the fan-favourite Green Ranger would look like in the sequel to
Saban's Power Rangers
movie. Check it out...
Nebula
|
11/24/2018
Filed Under: "
Super Sentai
"
Source:
Comicbook
2017's
Saban's Power Rangers
movie introduced teased the Green Ranger on two occasions. It was revealed that Elizabeth Banks' Rita was the Green Ranger at one point in time - and fought alongside Bryan Cranston's Red Ranger: Zordon.
The film also featured a post-credits scene which evoked the classic film
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
. A teacher called out for, the typical donner of the Green Ranger mantle, Tommy Oliver, only for the camera to pan and reveal that he's absent - his empty chair adorned with a green bomber jacket.
This was obviously a tease that the sequel would feature the fan-favourite ranger. However, with the sequel currently up in the air, fans are unsure whether we'll ever get to see Saban's take on the Green Ranger.
Thankfully, Patrick Skye, a talented cosplayer has us covered. Skye's most recent outfit visualises what the Green Ranger would look like in Saban's divisive style. Check out his
Instagram
and
Facebook
pages for more awesome cosplay action.
Check out the photos below:
What do you think of Patrick Skye's cosplay? Would you like to see Tommy Oliver in
Saban's Power Rangers
sequel?
+
1
