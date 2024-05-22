BLUE ARCHIVE THE ANIMATION Releasing With English Subtitles This Week On YouTube

Blue Archive The Animation, the TV anime series adaptation of Nexon's role-playing mobile game, will be released on YouTube with English subtitles this week.

News
By MattIsForReal - May 22, 2024 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games

Blue Archive The Animation, the television anime based on Nexon's hit smartphone game, is receiving an English-subtitled release this week.

The anime, which began broadcasting in Japan last month, will be released in North America with English subtitles on May 24, 2024. Fans can watch the episodes on the official Blue Archive YouTube channel.

Blue Archive is a tactical role-playing game developed by Nexon. Players take on the role of a Sensei appointed as an advisor to the Federal Instigation Club, Schale, located in Kivotos. The academic city-state is home to numerous academies and, unfortunately, endless incidents that the player is tasked to resolve.

The city's academies are divided into their own districts and are considered mostly independent.

The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership.

To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance. To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos.

Blue Archive The Animation is a television series adaptation of the game produced by Yostar Pictures and CANDYBOX. The series is directed by Daigo Yamagishi with Hiroshi Onogi and Yamagishi overseeing series scripts, Shunji Maki serving as assistant director, and Hiromitsu Hagiwara designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

The series adapts the "Countermeasures Committee/Foreclosure Task Force" arc with the cast from the game reprising their roles.

In addition to the game and the television anime, Blue Archive has other spin-offs, including anthology comics, spinoff manga series, and official artwork books. The video game features 3D real-time battles with detailed animations and skill cutscenes. As you play the game, you'll recruit members for your team. The more you get to know them by spending time with each character, the deeper your bond will form with them.

