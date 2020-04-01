$20-30 Million Opening Weekend Predicted For Upcoming SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey as the titular speedster and Dr. Robotnik respectively as well as James Marsden and Tika Sumpter. Though the video game movie didn't get off to the best of starts with the public, it has amazingly managed to recover and is set for a chart-topping opening weekend.
Sonic the Hedgehog will race into theatres next month and supposedly earn between $20 million and $30 million during its opening weekend. Find out more...
According to box office experts (via Gamefragger), Sonic the Hedgehog will earn $20-30 million when it arrives in theatres. It's believed that the video game movie will win the Valentine's Day weekend over Fantasy Island and The Photograph.
Sonic the Hedgehog has been around since 1991 and its fanbase is expected to show up and support the film. As mentioned above, social media reception has greatly improved since Paramount Pictures decided to redo the titular character's design on account of backlash.
Families are expected to show up for Sonic the Hedgehog, as well, with Pixar's Onward not arriving in theatres until three weeks after the video game movie. As for what could hold Sonic back; video game movies don't often perform well at the box office. It's worth keeping in mind that this is "Long Range Tracking" and predictions will likely improve as we approach release.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]