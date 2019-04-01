A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX: IMAGINARY FEST - New Mobile Game Announced

Developer Square Enix has announced a new mobile game based on the A Certain Magical light novel series, A Certain Magical Index: Imaginary Fest. The new game is described as an "academy superpower battle RPG" hitting both iOS and Android devices.
Characters from both the anime and films will be available in the game, new additions found in the light novels and side stories will pop up as well. The project is a card game that feature deck building with characters from the franchise, including scenes from the anime series and featuring simple controls for everyone to catch on quickly. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
The networks transmitting the anime series are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS 11, MBS and AbemaTV, the series will come out every Friday, times may change. Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the series, Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director and Mami Kawada writes the theme song lyrics.
The series has been running since October 4, 2008 and has 53 episodes out right now. J.C. Staff is the studio animating it, Funimation has the North American license and Hiroshi Nishikiori directs it. The manga series of the same name has been publishing since April 12, 2007 and has 20 volumes out right now. Kazuma Kamachi writes it and Chuya Kogino illustrates it.
Kamijo is a student in Academy City, where people use science to develop supernatural abilities. The guy’s got a lot of heart – luckily for a young nun named Index. She’s on the run from a sorcery society that covets the astonishing 103,000 volumes of magical knowledge stored in her memory. When Index stumbles into Kamijo’s life, she find a faithful friend and protector, and while Kamijo’s easily the weakest kid in Academy City, he’s got something else going for him: the Imagine Breaker, an unexplainable power stored in his right hand that negates the powers of others.
Imaginary Fest does not have a release date yet, A Certain Magical Index III can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles
