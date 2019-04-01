A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX: IMAGINARY FEST - New Mobile Game Announced

Developer Square Enix has revealed its latest mobile game A Certain Magical Index: Imaginary Fest , inspired by the light novel series with the same name, here is more information on the new title.

Characters from both the anime and films will be available in the game, new additions found in the light novels and side stories will pop up as well. The project is a card game that feature deck building with characters from the franchise, including scenes from the anime series and featuring simple controls for everyone to catch on quickly. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.

The networks transmitting the anime series are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS 11, MBS and AbemaTV, the series will come out every Friday, times may change. Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the series, Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director and Mami Kawada writes the theme song lyrics.

The series has been running since October 4, 2008 and has 53 episodes out right now. J.C. Staff is the studio animating it, Funimation has the North American license and Hiroshi Nishikiori directs it. The manga series of the same name has been publishing since April 12, 2007 and has 20 volumes out right now. Kazuma Kamachi writes it and Chuya Kogino illustrates it.

