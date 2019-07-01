A New Villain Pops Up In SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: WORLD MISSION Switch

Developer Bandai Namco has revealed a new character for the Nintendo Switch version of the card-battle video game Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission . Here is more information on the game.

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed a new character in the form of villain Shiiras. This new character will pop up in the story mode for the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Shiiras is a warrior from the Galactic Patrol made famous in Dragon Ball Super. The short sequences we have seen of him, features a fight with Trunks and the Supreme Kai of Time.



The character has the slogan I will execute my own justice. The game hit arcades first and was one of the popular titles fans played in Japan. The Switch version will hit Japan on April 4, 2019. The western release date has not been announced and the game has been rated as "Multi Platform" in Australia.

The game features card battles with a maximum number of seven cards per player and has a total of 1,160 cards in the deck. The cards and 350 characters are pulled directly from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade games.