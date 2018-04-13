A RECORD OF GRANCREST WAR Tactical RPG Drops For The PS4 This June

In addition to the 2-cour TV anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures, Grancrest Senki (Record of Grancrest War) is also receiving a video game adaptation from Bandai Namco.

The 24 episode anime adaptation of Ryo Mizuno and Miyū's light novel Gurankuresuto Senki aka Record of Grancrest War is presently in the middle of its 2-cour (2 seasons) anime adaptation that's currently simulcast on Crunchyroll. However, the transmedia plans for the light novel will expand to include a Japanese PS4 video game.



In the gameplay trailer below, get a glimpse of the tactical RPG's gameplay mechanics, which uses terrain and battle commands to recreate the original LN's story about the people of Atlatan's struggle against chaos with the power of Crests. The main protagonists Siluca Meletes and Theo Cornaro can briefly be seen at the start of the video.



The video game adaptation is set for release in Japan on June 14. No word yet on a North American release. The basic game has a retail price of ¥8,200 yen (about US$76) while a special edition version will cost ¥1,000 yen (US$102). The special edition version will be the only way to receive download codes for the Record of Lodoss Wars main characters, Parn and Deedlit (Ryo Mizuno is also the creator of Record of Lodoss Wars).





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE