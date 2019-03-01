According To A Recent Steam Update, Atlus' CATHERINE Seems To Be Heading to PC
2011's Catherine was arguably one of the most unique and controversial video games of the last generation of consoles, as the American division of Atlus initially had major problems persuading mainstream stores like Target and Walmart to take Catherine due to its suggestive cover art and marketing calling it an "adult" title, which was associated with erotic games not sold in such stores.
According to the most recent update on Bayonetta's Steam Store Page, Catherine, the beloved and controversial puzzle platformer video game developed in-house by Atlus, might be finally heading to PC...
In Catherine, you play as Vincent Brooks, a man who is beset by supernatural nightmares while torn between his feelings for longtime girlfriend Katherine and the titular similarly-named beauty Catherine. According to the vast majority of critics, Atlus' attempt on recreating the nightmares of growing up and the fear of dying young was a successful experiment, even though puzzles were pretty monotonous.
It looks like Catherine might be heading to PC, as the recent update on Bayonetta's Steam Store Page features a picture of a sheep, appropriately titled “Baa." While the tease could mean anything, this specific animal plays a large role in the mythology and environment of the game, and it wouldn't be the first time a game's port was teased through Bayonetta, as we saw in 2017 with a hint that Vanquish would be coming to PC, and last year it also teased that Puyo Puyo Tetris would be coming to PC.
Explore the pleasures and horrors of love as Vincent, a man with a hard choice to make: marry his longtime girlfriend Katherine or move on to the incredible blonde he just woke up next to—named Catherine! But beware! Make the wrong choice, and you could end up dead. Delving into themes of free will, and the delicate nature of relationships and the choices we make within them, this action-adventure/puzzle game is an experience wholly unlike any to come before it.
Catherine was initially released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.
