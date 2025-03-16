THE WICKED PRINCESS AND HER TWELVE EYES Light Novel Gets English Translation

Seven Seas Entertainment has officially acquired the English license recently for The Wicked Princess and The Twelve Eyes: The Legendary Villainess and Her Elite Assassins, a revenge-fueled action fantasy light novel by Daken and saino.



In this thrilling fantasy, a woman who was framed and betrayed by the crown prince faces an unjust death—only to be granted a second chance at life. With vengeance in her heart, she gathers twelve elite assassins to ensure her enemies pay the ultimate price. This intense and suspenseful light novel comes from Daken, the author of Who Killed the Hero? and When the Monster Meat I Ate Led Me to the Throne, promising a dark and gripping fantasy tale for readers.

Seven Seas describes the story for the novel as:

Lady Selina was betrayed by the crown prince, framed for a crime she didn’t commit, and executed by poison. That should have been the end of her story—until time rewound, handing her a second chance. This time, she’s not holding back. After all, that “murder” she was accused of was just a little misunderstanding! Dropping a flowerpot on the saintess’s head isn’t exactly lethal. Reflecting on her downfall, Selina realizes she didn’t fail because of her schemes. She failed because she didn’t have loyal minions to execute them properly. Determined to rewrite her fate, she takes in a group of orphans with nothing to lose and subjects them to grueling, cutthroat training. What emerges isn’t just a team of assassins—they’re the deadliest, most fanatically devoted elite the kingdom has ever seen. And they answer only to her. Armed with her overpowered entourage and sharp wit, Selina is ready to crush anyone who stands in her way. Dive into a chaotic adventure where a morally flexible villainess embraces her second chance, seeking revenge and rewriting the rules of heroism.

The first volume of The Wicked Princess and The Twelve Eyes: The Legendary Villainess and Her Elite Assassins (Light Novel) will be printed in English for the first time later this year in November 2025. The release will be available in two different formats:

Print Edition – $15.99 USA / $20.99 CAN

Digital Edition – Available on major ebook platforms

This single-volume edition will be published under Seven Seas’ Airship imprint as stated earlier, bringing the must-read villainess revenge fantasy to new English-speaking fans.

