An All-New DEVIL MAY CRY V Demo Will Be Released Next Month, Capcom Announced

Huge thanks to everyone who downloaded and tried out the #DMC5 Xbox One demo! As of today, it will no longer be available for download, but it's still playable if you have it on your system. ⚡️ A new demo is coming Xbox One and PS4 on Feb 7th! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VZLNAL2tAk

A new demonic invasion has begun with the seeds of a demon tree being sown in Red Grave City. Now fully equipped with his trusty Red Queen and Blue Rose, and a new arsenal of rad robot hands thanks to his partner Nico, Nero must rise up to this new impossible task. With such insane amount of energy and destruction emanating from this surprise invasion, the stage is now set for the latest chapter of the “Sons of Sparda” saga.