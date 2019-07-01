An All-New DEVIL MAY CRY V Demo Will Be Released Next Month, Capcom Announced
The first Devil May Cry V demo was released exclusively for Xbox One in December, and as of today, it will no longer be available for download, but it's still playable if you have it on your own system giving you a chance to plays as Nero, Dante's young business partner, and wield the power of the anti-demon weapons known as Devil Breakers to make your way through a city beset by the hellish hordes.
Capcom has proudly announced that a new demo for their Devil May Cry V will be released on February 7, 2018, giving both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners a chance to play the game ahead of its release!
Capcom has announced that new demo for DMCV will be released for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 7. It's great news for fans of either system, as XO owners will have a chance to check out yet another level from the game and those who prefer PS4 will also get the unique opportunity to play the upcoming slasher title ahead of its approaching fast release date on March 8, 2019.
According to the latest trailer, the relationship between these three demon hunters will be an intense one, as the recently released video ends with V trying to kill... Dante! While it's hard to judge what's exactly going on between these two with no context, it looks like the old theory that “V” actually stands for “Vergil”, who’s Dante' villainous brother and Nero's possible father, may turn out to be true!
A new demonic invasion has begun with the seeds of a demon tree being sown in Red Grave City. Now fully equipped with his trusty Red Queen and Blue Rose, and a new arsenal of rad robot hands thanks to his partner Nico, Nero must rise up to this new impossible task. With such insane amount of energy and destruction emanating from this surprise invasion, the stage is now set for the latest chapter of the “Sons of Sparda” saga.
Devil May Cry 5 is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC March 8, 2019.
