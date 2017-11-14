Animated SUPER MARIO Film In Development From The Makers Of DESPICABLE ME

Nintendo is certainly loosening its belt in the last few years. After a crossover with the Rabbids, the video game giant is now developing a Super Mario animated film.

Raise your hand if you remember the old Super Mario Bros. cartoon series from the '80s. The variety show featured a live-action Mario and Luigi, played by wrestling legend Captain Lou Albano and Danny Wells. The show also featured an animated segment which featured the wacky exploits of Mario and Luigi in the Mushroom Kingdom.



Well, it looks as if Nintendo's next animated Mario project will be a whole lot less campy as it was revealed moments ago that an animated feature film is in development at Universal Pictures' Illumination Entertainment- the same studio that produces the Despicable Me movies. However, Illumination is currently focusing on Minions 2 so the animated Mario film could be a ways off.



Still, this is exciting news from a company that seemingly swore off all transmedia crossovers after the debacle of the live-action Super Mario film in 1985. Stay tuned for further updates.





