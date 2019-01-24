Assemble Your Own Team And Save Humanity In The Latest GOD EATER 3 Gameplay Trailer
Jump Force is not the only major Bandai Namco video game that will be released next month as the Japanese developer and producer is also finishing the works on God Eater 3, the third entry in the acclaimed jRPG series. GE3 is being developed at Marvelous, a relatively young studio responsible for Soul Sacrifice, an acclaimed action-adventure title released exclusively for PlayStation Vita in 2013.
Marvelous' God Eater 3 is finally coming to PlayStation 4 and PC next month and this recently released gameplay trailer spotlights all the most important features of Bandai's highly anticipated jRPG...
Marvelous' potential lack of experience shouldn't worry you too much, as GE3’s core staff includes Hiroshi Yoshimura and Yusuke Tomizawa who worked together on two God Eater titles, GE: Burst and Resurrection. In GE3, you're a member of the Fenrir Organization - a secret monster slayer elite force, the bold few who have the courage to face the god-like Aragami monsters that are ravaging Earth.
Bandai Namco has released a brand new gameplay trailer for GE3, focusing on character customization, upgrading your in-game weaponry, and assembling your very own team powerful enough to take down the dangerous monsters and ultimately save humanity. GE3 launched for PS4 on December 13, 2018 in Japan, and is due out for PS4 in North America and Europe and PC worldwide on February 8, 2019.
Check it out:
All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami”. In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction. One single ray of hope remains for humanity. Following the development of “God Arcs”—living weapons which incorporate Oracle cells—their wielders, the “God Eaters,” appear. In a world ravaged by mad gods, these “God Eaters” fight a desperate war...
God Eater 3 will hit stores on February 8, 2019, available on PlayStation 4 and PC.
