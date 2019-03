Bandai Namco Confirms That DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Will Release In The West This Week

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Lite Version is announced for 20th March for PS4 and XB1!

This free limited version will feature five Story episodes and their related Parallel Quests, Hero Colosseum mode, Offline Versus and some of the Online Battles and Online Quests. pic.twitter.com/LsNv6uD2oD — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) March 18, 2019

Just last week we got information about Bandai Namco and Dimps releasingLite in Japan for the PlayStation 4, although no more details about the game or if it was going to get a Western release were revealed.Today Bandai Namco has finally confirmed thatwill, indeed, release in the West on the 20th of March. We also have confirmation that the game will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; no information on whether they'll eventually release a Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game, though.Five Story episode and their related Parallel Questsm as well as Hero Colosseum and Offline Versus Modes will also be available in. Online gameplay will also be available, featuring some classic Online Battles and Quests. It is also worth mentioning that players who play this lite version of the game, will be able to transfer all of their progress to the full game.