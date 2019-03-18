Bandai Namco Confirms That DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Will Release In The West This Week
Just last week we got information about Bandai Namco and Dimps releasing Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite in Japan for the PlayStation 4, although no more details about the game or if it was going to get a Western release were revealed.
Bandai Namco revealed last week that a free-to-play Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game was releasing in Japan this week, and today the developer has confirmed the West will also be getting the game.
Today Bandai Namco has finally confirmed that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite will, indeed, release in the West on the 20th of March. We also have confirmation that the game will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; no information on whether they'll eventually release a Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game, though.
Five Story episode and their related Parallel Questsm as well as Hero Colosseum and Offline Versus Modes will also be available in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite. Online gameplay will also be available, featuring some classic Online Battles and Quests. It is also worth mentioning that players who play this lite version of the game, will be able to transfer all of their progress to the full game.
