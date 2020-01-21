Bandai Namco Has Announced CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS; Releases This Year
Bandai Namco and Tamsoft have some great news for video game aficionados who are also fans of the Captain Tsubasa series of manga and anime, as they have announced that a brand-new game will be releasing this year for the home consoles and PC.
For the first time in over a decade, a brand-new video game based on the popular Captain Tsubasa series of anime and manga is coming to home consoles and PC, and is expected to release this year.
As per Bandai Namco's announcement, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is slated to release at some yet-to-be-determined date this year, and will be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Those who follow Captain Tsubasa will very well know how over the top and dramatic every football match is, and the arcade-style gameplay in Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will allow players to pull off some of those visually impressive shots that will win them the match.
With the announcement Bandai Namco also released an action-packed trailer for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you thought about it in the comments section.
Check it out:
The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.
