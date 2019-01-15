Bandai Namco Reminds Fans JUMP FORCE Is Only A Month Away With New Teaser

Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force , has shared a new teaser trailer reminding fans that the game is just one month away. Here is more on the game.

The official Bandai Namco Twitter account has shared a new teaser video for the upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force. The video serves as a reminder for fans that the game is just a month away, sharing footage from different aspects of the game.

Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:

My Hero Academia

- Izuku "Deku" Midoriya

One Piece

- Monkey D. Luffy

- Sanji

- Blackbeard

- Roronoa Zoro

- Sabo

- Boa

Naruto

- Naruto Uzumaki

- Sasuke Uchiha

Yu Yu Hakusho

- Yusuke Urameshi

- Younger Toguro

Hunter x Hunter

- Gon Freecss

- Killua Zoldyck

- Kurapika

- Hisoka Morow

Bleach

- Ichigo Kurasaki

- Rukia Kuchiki

- Sosuke Aizen

Saint Seiya

- Pegasus Seiya

- Dragon Shiryu

Yu-Gi-Oh

- Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon)

Dragon Ball

- Goku

- Vegeta

- Frieza

- Piccolo

- Cell

- Trunks

Fist of the North Star

- Kenshiro

City Hunter

- Ryo Saeba

Rurouni Kenshin

- Himura Kenshin

- Shishio Makoto

Black Clover

- Asta

Original characters created by Akira Toriyama

- Galena

- Glover

- Kane

- Navigator

Here is how Japanese gamers can obtain more items out of the game .



The latest showdown in Jump Force features Fist of the North Star's Kenshiro and Dragon Ball's Goku. In this video, the two powerhouse fighters battle it out and show off the game's mechanics as well as the character's moveset. Check out the fight.



