Bandai Namco Reminds Fans JUMP FORCE Is Only A Month Away With New Teaser
The official Bandai Namco Twitter account has shared a new teaser video for the upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force. The video serves as a reminder for fans that the game is just a month away, sharing footage from different aspects of the game.
Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:
My Hero Academia
- Izuku "Deku" Midoriya
One Piece
- Monkey D. Luffy
- Sanji
- Blackbeard
- Roronoa Zoro
- Sabo
- Boa
Naruto
- Naruto Uzumaki
- Sasuke Uchiha
Yu Yu Hakusho
- Yusuke Urameshi
- Younger Toguro
Hunter x Hunter
- Gon Freecss
- Killua Zoldyck
- Kurapika
- Hisoka Morow
Bleach
- Ichigo Kurasaki
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Sosuke Aizen
Saint Seiya
- Pegasus Seiya
- Dragon Shiryu
Yu-Gi-Oh
- Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon)
Dragon Ball
- Goku
- Vegeta
- Frieza
- Piccolo
- Cell
- Trunks
Fist of the North Star
- Kenshiro
City Hunter
- Ryo Saeba
Rurouni Kenshin
- Himura Kenshin
- Shishio Makoto
Black Clover
- Asta
Original characters created by Akira Toriyama
- Galena
- Glover
- Kane
- Navigator
The game has revealed gameplay trailers that focus on the Japanese early purchase bonuses. Items like Frieza's Hover Pod, Army Battle Jacket and even a Pirate's Coat can be obtained. Here is how Japanese gamers can obtain more items out of the game.
The latest showdown in Jump Force features Fist of the North Star's Kenshiro and Dragon Ball's Goku. In this video, the two powerhouse fighters battle it out and show off the game's mechanics as well as the character's moveset. Check out the fight.
Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is also making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15, 2019
