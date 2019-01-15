The Latest JUMP FORCE Gameplay Trailers Spotlight Japanese Early Purchase Bonuses
According to Bandai Namco, Jump Force players in Japan will have an opportunity to use four early purchase bonuses (Frieza’s Hover Pod Pod, Frieza Army Battle Jacket, Pirate’s Coat, and The Fourth Hokage Cloak) if they pre-order the upcoming fighting video game before its approaching release date next month and you can check out five trailers spotlighting these additional features down below.
Frieza’s Hover Pod Pod, Frieza Army Battle Jacket, and Pirate’s Coat are not the only additional features that will be available in Jump Force's special edition exclusively in Japan, Bandai revealed...
The cast of Jump Force currently includes Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto), Cell, Piccolo, Vegeta, Goku, Future Trunks, & Frieza (Dragon Ball), Zoro, Sanji, Boa Hancock, Blackbeard & Sabo (One Piece), Ichigo, Rukia, Renji Abarai, Aizen (Bleach), Yugi Muto (Yu-Gi-Oh), Gon, Hisoka, Kurapika, Killua (Hunter X Hunter), Ryo Saeba (City Hunter), Kenshiro (Fist of the North Star), Pegasus Seiya & Dragon Shiryu from Saint Seiya, Makoto Shishio and Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin), Asta (Black Clover), Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia) and original characters Galena, Glover, Kane, and Navigator.
Bandai has recently announced that the Jump Force open beta will be hosted from January 18 to 20, 2019, giving all PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players a unique chance to test the upcoming fighting game ahead of its launch (on February 15). During the beta, you will play online as one of 17 characters: Monkey D. Luffy, Himura Kenshin, Vegeta, Frieza, Blackbeard, Toguro, Hisoka, Gon, Sasuke, Pegasus Seiya, Goku, Roronoa Zoro, Yusuke Urameshi, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Kenshiro, and Naruto.
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
