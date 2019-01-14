Kenshiro And Goku Collide In Epic New Gameplay Footage For JUMP FORCE
Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco's Jump Force keeps giving players more to talk about. From the massive roster of characters from several manga and anime from Weekly Shōnen Jump to the fact that gameplay-wise the game looks unsurprisingly polished; Jump Force will definitely be a game that will make history.
Bandai Namco is really teasing us now, by releasing brand-new gameplay footage that pits Dragon Ball and Fist of the North Star's main characters — Goku and Kenshiro, respectively — against each other.
Deemed as the biggest crossover fighting game in manga/anime history, Jump Force will see characters from renowned series like Dragon Ball Z, Hunter X Hunter, One Piece, Fist of the North Star, Saint Seiya, Naruto and many, many more joining forces to prevent the universe from being destroyed.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
