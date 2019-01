Kenshiro And Goku Collide In Epic New Gameplay Footage For JUMP FORCE

Bandai Namco is really teasing us now, by releasing brand-new gameplay footage that pits Dragon Ball and Fist of the North Star 's main characters — Goku and Kenshiro, respectively — against each other.

Last week you voted for who you think would win! Now see the strength & power of Son Goku and Kenshiro as they collide in JUMP FORCE!



Pre-order #JUMPFORCE today to take the fight into your own hands: https://t.co/2aJpkJ6b9F pic.twitter.com/T92ptwRvIz — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 14, 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.

Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco'skeeps giving players more to talk about. From the massive roster of characters from several manga and anime from Weekly Shōnen Jump to the fact that gameplay-wise the game looks unsurprisingly polished;will definitely be a game that will make history.Deemed as the biggest crossover fighting game in manga/anime history,will see characters from renowned series like Dragon Ball Z, Hunter X Hunter, One Piece, Fist of the North Star, Saint Seiya, Naruto and many, many more joining forces to prevent the universe from being destroyed.The latest gameplay footage that Bandai Namco has released for Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated crossover fighting game sees Dragon Ball and Fist of the North Star's main characters — Goku and Kenshiro, respectively — pitted against each other in an epic throwdown that shows off the sheer amounts of power both of these iconic fighters possess.Take a look: