Bandai Namco Shares New Batch Of In-Game Screenshots For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
Fans of the Dragon Ball series have always been treated well by Bandai Namco, and this year's Gamescom is even more proof of that — as the developer has been releasing new information about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot pretty much every day.
Bandai Namco keeps things interesting for fans of the Dragon Ball series, as they have released a brand-new batch of screenshots for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
The last few days, we have had confirmation that an original new character called Bonyu will be showing up in the game, that Trunks will be playable in Story Mode, and we even got a brand-new trailer that focused on Gohan's path; from the helpless little kid to the fierce warrior that defeated Cell.
Bandai Namco just doesn't seem to want to stop releasing new content about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as today they have released a new batch of in-game screenshots that give us our first look at Android 17, both imperfect and perfect Cell, and a couple of screenshots of Gohan in SSJ2.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
