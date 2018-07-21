Base Goku And Base Vegeta Confirmed As DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ's Next 2 DLC Characters
The latest issue of V-Jump magazine has confirmed that the next 2 DLC characters joining Dragon Ball FighterZ will be Base Goku and Bade Vegeta - that means no Super Saiyan transformations of any kind. Specifically, the versions of these characters from their first encounter on Earth is what will be made available this August. As such, Goku's special move is a Spirit Bomb, while Vegeta will make use of the Galick Gun.
The accuracy of the dataminers' leak of Dragon Ball FighterZ's 8 DLC characters continues to be 100% correct as both Goku and Vegeta from the DBZ Saiyan Saga have been confirmed.
Previously, dataminerz unearthed what appeared to be the game's 8 DLC characters back during FighterZ's launch week in January. So far, they've been 100% accurate as Broly, Bardock, Vegito, and Merged Zamasu were previously added to the game. The only 2 remaining characters left from the initial leak are Android 17 and Cooler.
Additionally, the final tally for EVO 2018 registrants has been confirmed and Dragon Ball FIghterZ was the overwhelming favorite.
