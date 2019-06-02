Brand New JUMP FORCE Gameplay Trailer Focuses On Hisoka Morow And His Spectacular Abilities
There's no denying that Jump Force will be the loudest, gaudiest, and most action-packed video game release of the month. Although all major February titles (such as Anthem, Metro: Exodus, and God Eater 3) have their pros and cons, Bandai Namco’s upcoming fighting extravaganza will have one huge advantage over all of them – a truly enormous roster of beloved manga and anime characters.
In Jump Force, you will have a chance to fight as four Hunter x Hunter characters: Gon Freecss, Killua Zoldyck, Kurapika, and Hisoka Morow. Be sure to learn more about that last hero in this new trailer...
Hisoka Morow from the critically acclaimed Hunter x Hunter manga series will be one of those playable heroes, and Bandai Namco has released a brief trailer to give you a chance to learn more about this particular Hunter. In the Yoshihiro Togashi-created franchise, Morow is portrayed as entirely self-serving, self-absorbed, and selfish, as he does whatever he likes as long as it pleases him in some way.
The impulsive hero won't be the only character from the Hunter X Hunter world that will be available for Jump Force at launch, as the game's roster will also feature other hunters like Gon Freecss, Killua Zoldyck, and Kurapika. Jump Force releases in nine days, so be sure to take a closer look at Hisoka Morow's special moves and effective abilities in the recently released gameplay trailer down below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
