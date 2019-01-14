CATHERINE: FULL BODY New Demo Is Out Now In Japan As Atlus Has Released A Brand New Trailer

Atlus' Catherine: Full Body is the orignal Catherine 's sequel that will introduce players to Qatherine, as the game's demo is now available in Japan featuring pop band Sekai no Owari 's brand new song...

Vincent's apartment hasn't seen the last of the sensual people in his life. With new storyline elements for both Catherine and Katherine, players will have ample opportunity for new experiences in Catherine: Full Body.

Publisher Sega and developer Atlus revealed Catherine Classic, an enhanced port of the original Catherine released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, for PC via Steam for $19.99 last Thursday, and players in Japan can experience the next chapter of Vincent's quest for love as Sega recently shared a demo for Catherine: Full Body featuring brand new characters, story and gameplay elements.The demo covers the first day in the series of events which will change Vincent’s life, introducing his friends, his girlfriend Katherine, the girl he ends up cheating with Catherine, and new character Rin, also known as Qatherine. She's a new character that will debut in Full Body suffering from amnesia. Rin will act as a healing presence for Vincent through the nightmares that exemplifies new values.Additionally, Atlus released the fourth official trailer for Catherine: Full Body and proudly announced a collaboration with vastly popular Japanese pop band Sekai no Owari. Their new song Re:set will be the game’s title song, which is featured in the aforementioned trailer. Be sure to watch the brand new Catherine: Full Body gameplay trailer a special massage from the Sekai no Owawri band down below:

Catherine: Full Body is due out for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita on February 14 in Japan, and for PlayStation 4 in 2019 in the Americas and Europe.