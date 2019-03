Check Out Even More Pics Of DRAGON BALL GT's Kid Goku In DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

"Till we meet again guys!" Check out some MORE screens of Goku (From DRAGON BALL GT) and pick up the FighterZ Pass 2 for #DragonBallFighterZ today: https://t.co/m5xculRDzy pic.twitter.com/3v3WHJkMVF — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 26, 2019















After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

After being officially revealed by Bandai Namco a few weeks ago, fans of Dragon Ball GT were ecstatic to find out that they would be getting Kid Goku as part of the FighterZ Season Pass 2 in the acclaimed fighting game by Arc System Works:Bandai Namco, however, didn't give us a trailer for Kid Goku — but they did share some pretty awesome screenshots of the character, which gave us a good idea of what he would look like when he's finally released.Sadly, we still don't know exactly when is it that Dragon Ball GT's Kid Goku will be releasing, but Bandai Namco has shared yet another batch of screenshots in order to keep fans excited for his release; regardless of when that may be.And this new batch of screenshots recreate the iconic scene in which Goku leaves with Shenron at the end of Dragon Ball GT; which is likely to be one of the game's Dramatic Animations.Take a look: