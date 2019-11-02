Check Out The Awesome Launch Trailer For Bandai Namco's Highly Anticipated JUMP FORCE
Featuring over 40 iconic characters from Shōnen Jump, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force is a crossover fighting game coming out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC that both anime and fighting game fans have been anticipating for quite a while.
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's crossover fighting game Jump Force is only a few days away, and the developers have released a fantastic new trailer ahead of the game's launch.
Jump Force is bringing together characters from popular series like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Naruto, as well as other slightly more niche — although just as equally great — like Fist of the North Star, Rurouni Kenshin, and even anime video game series like Dragon Quest; making the game a must-have for fans of anime in general.
Now that Jump Force is only a few more days away from releasing, finally coming out on the 15th of Februay, Bandai Namco has released an awesome new trailer — ahead of the game's launch — showing off all of the over 40 playable characters from Shōnen Jump, as well as some of the characters that have been confirmed to be essential to the game's plot(like Death Note's Light Yagami and Ryuk), and even a bunch of original new characters by legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
