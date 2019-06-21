Check Out This New Batch Of High Definition Screenshots For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
Bandai Namco has treated fans of the Dragon Ball series to a batch of high definition screenshots for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — their upcoming action role-playing game based on the earlier sagas from Akira Toriyama's long-running series.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will allow players to relive some of the most iconic moments in the series; from Goku's iconic fight against Vegeta, to those never-ending 5 minutes on Namek against a fully powered Frieza.
While the game won't be out until next year, so far we don't even have an official release window, Bandai Namco has been regularly releasing new screenshots that give us a good look at some of the series' most memorable locations, characters, and fights in the series.
The recently released screenshots for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot feature Raditz, Nappa, and Vegeta from the Saiyan saga, as well as Frieza and Dodoria from the Frieza saga, as well as showing off some of the Z warriors like Gohan, Kirllin, and Goku. Dende makes an appearance too.
Check it out:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
