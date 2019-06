Check Out This New Batch Of High Definition Screenshots For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Bandai Namco has treated fans of the Dragon Ball series to some fantastic-looking screenshot for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot . Take a look.

Their legendary rivalry is what made them so strong!



Relive the epic fights of Goku and Vegeta in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, the ultimate #DragonBall Action RPG experience coming early 2020! pic.twitter.com/9bB0irXSt7 — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment UK/Ire (@BandaiNamcoUK) June 21, 2019

Ready for the ultimate Goku experience set in the world of Dragon Ball Z? Fight devastating enemies with your Ki blasts and specials when DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT releases in early 2020!



Pre-Order #DBZKAKAROT today: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/qF3fUyA9oW — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 21, 2019



























Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Bandai Namco has treated fans of the Dragon Ball series to a batch of high definition screenshots for— their upcoming action role-playing game based on the earlier sagas from Akira Toriyama's long-running series.will allow players to relive some of the most iconic moments in the series; from Goku's iconic fight against Vegeta, to those never-ending 5 minutes on Namek against a fully powered Frieza.While the game won't be out until next year, so far we don't even have an official release window, Bandai Namco has been regularly releasing new screenshots that give us a good look at some of the series' most memorable locations, characters, and fights in the series.The recently released screenshots forfeature Raditz, Nappa, and Vegeta from the Saiyan saga, as well as Frieza and Dodoria from the Frieza saga, as well as showing off some of the Z warriors like Gohan, Kirllin, and Goku. Dende makes an appearance too.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.