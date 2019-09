CODE VEIN Gets Yet Another Trailer For The Game's Upcoming Demo

The Code Vein demo has just become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, and Bandai Namco has released another trailer showing off some of the features included in it.

In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.

After what seemed to be an endless wait, we're already in September and Bandai Namco'swill finally be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on thePlayStation 4 and Xbox One players are the lucky ones here, as Bandai Namco announced, just a few weeks ago, that a demo forwas going to become available for the aforementioned home consoles early in September.'s demo has just become available today for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, and Bandai Namco has released a new trailer that give us a look at some of the enemies players will be encountering in the demo, as well as some of the game's vampire customization.Check it out:

Code Vein will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of September.