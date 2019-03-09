CODE VEIN Gets Yet Another Trailer For The Game's Upcoming Demo
After what seemed to be an endless wait, we're already in September and Bandai Namco's Code Vein will finally be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of September.
The Code Vein demo has just become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, and Bandai Namco has released another trailer showing off some of the features included in it.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players are the lucky ones here, as Bandai Namco announced, just a few weeks ago, that a demo for Code Vein was going to become available for the aforementioned home consoles early in September.
Code Vein's demo has just become available today for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, and Bandai Namco has released a new trailer that give us a look at some of the enemies players will be encountering in the demo, as well as some of the game's vampire customization.
Check it out:
In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.
Code Vein will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of September.
