Dante, Nero, And The Mysterious V Wreak Havoc In The Latest DEVIL MAY CRY V Gameplay Footage
An embargo for a recent Devil May Cry V event has lifted, and now, hours and hours of all-new Xbox One X gameplay footage of Capcom's upcoming interquel are available to watch. The biggest gaming outlets have already played the first five hours of DMCV as all three of its main characters - the series main protagonist Dante, his young business partner Nero, and the mysterious anti-hero known as V.
Capcom's Devil May Cry V is one of the most anticipated video games of the year, and you can learn a whole lot more about this action-packed interquel in a ton of all-new gameplay footage after the jump...
DMCV is powered by The RE Engine, Capcom's in-house tool initially built for 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. According to the Japanese studio, the engine enables the developers to have photorealistic rendering and shading, as all characters, clothing and objects that you'll see in-game have been scanned via a 3D photoshoot. In the producers' opinion, gathering the best materials for a character’s design, voice and actions probably takes more time than an actual live-action feature film.
A quick look at the gameplay footage that you can check out down below reveals that all the tremendous effort was ultimately worth it as DMCV, just like last month's Resident Evil 2, is insanely pretty and sharp, and what's even better, it runs at native 4K resolution on Xbox One X at 60 FPS. The slasher finally releases next month, so be sure to take a closer look at its core mechanics down below:
A new demonic invasion has begun with the seeds of a demon tree being sown in Red Grave City. Now fully equipped with his trusty Red Queen and Blue Rose, and a new arsenal of rad robot hands thanks to his partner Nico, Nero must rise up to this new impossible task. With such insane amount of energy and destruction emanating from this surprise invasion, the stage is now set for the latest chapter of the “Sons of Sparda” saga.
Devil May Cry 5 is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC March 8, 2019.
