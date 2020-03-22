DEMON SLAYER: New Trailers Released For The Upcoming Console And Smartphone Games

Earlier this month, an announcement came that the hit manga seies, Demon Slayer, would be getting its own console adaption from CyberConnect2 (Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, DragonBall Z: Kakarot),titled Demon Slayer: Hinokami Kepputan. With a creative team such as CyberConnect2, it is safe to say that this game has the potential to be something very special. To further drive that point home, new videos were released for fans to get an idea of what to expect from the game, and to get fans excited for its 2021 release. One video being the debut trailer for the game and the secong being a behind the scenes look. Check them out below!



Debut trailer:







Special look:







Another new game coming for the smaller smartphone screens will be titled Demon Slayer: Keppu Kengeki Royale. The smartphone game plans on being a battle royale style game that allows a player to survive in the world of Demon Slayer, against other opponents. The game plans on being released on iOS and Android sometime in 2020. A new trailer was also released for the game that can be seen below.



Trailer:







Excited for the new games? Ready to enter the dangerous world of Demon Slayer? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!