DETECTIVE MURDER JACK THE RIPPER Just Announced By Nippon Ichi Software

Nippon Ichi Software has announced that they're working on a new intellectual property called Murder Detective Jack the Ripper; expected to release in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo this year.

The premise of the game will have players taking on the role of Arthur Hewitt(Yuusuke Hirooka)a private detective working on a case, which ends up branching into detective and murderer routes, that will lead him face to face with the self-proclaimed Jack the Ripper(Kiyohiro Yamaguchi).



As per the rest of the cast, Murder Detective Jack the Ripper will boast the voice talents of Aiko Yamasaiko as Charlotte Peacely, Mitsuki Natsukawa as Rory Godspeed, Yuuki Fujino as Harry Brown, Yuki Yawakami as Sophie Raichel, and Kouji Mikogami as Walter Raichel.



Murder Detective Jack the Ripper will retail for ¥6,980 yen, and is expected to release in Japan on the 25th of April for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, although no further details on the project have been revealed.



