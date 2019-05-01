Development Of The Anime-Adaptation Of The KLONOA Video-Game Series Has Been Halted Indefinitely
Back in 2016, Variety announced that an anime-adaptation of the Klonoa video-game series was to be created by the animation company Henshin. Rob Pereyda, the founder of the company, was attached to the series as a producer. The artist of the webcomic based on the game; Hitoshi Ariga would script, co-produce, and work on character-design for the anime series.
The planned anime based on Bandai Namco's Klonoa video-game series has been cancelled, Rob Pereyda, a producer of the series confirms. Find out more information...
Very little has been heard about the anime-adaptation since - that is until now. Pereyda recently told Anime News Network that "Henshin is no longer working on the project. It was a pleasure working with everyone involved, and we wish them all the best."
From an optimist's point-of-view, that statement could simply mean that Bandai Namco are working with another animation company on the project, though Pereyda has taken to Twitter (@ariga_megamix) since issuing this statement wherein he essentially confirms its cancellation.
The tweets are in Japanese, however the gist is that Pereyda is deeply apologetic towards fans who were anticipating the series - he even shared some artwork for the now cancelled series - check out his tweets below:
What do you think about Pereyda's statement and tweets? Were you looking forward to the Klonoa anime?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]