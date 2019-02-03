DEVIL MAY CRY 5 Gets New Video That Tells Us The Series' Story Thus Far
Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 is only a few short days away from releasing, and Capcom has been a great job promoting the game; and, why wouldn't they? The latest entry in the series was released over 10 years ago, so it is only natural for the developer to want to give the series the attention it deserves.
This new video for Devil May Cry 5 will help players refresh their memories, as well as help give newcomers some much-needed context about the series' story; especially for those who may not feel like playing all of the previous games in the series.
Take a look:
A new demonic invasion has begun with the seeds of a demon tree being sown in Red Grave City. Now fully equipped with his trusty Red Queen and Blue Rose, and a new arsenal of rad robot hands thanks to his partner Nico, Nero must rise up to this new impossible task. With such insane amount of energy and destruction emanating from this surprise invasion, the stage is now set for the latest chapter of the “Sons of Sparda” saga.
Devil May Cry 5 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 8th of March in 2019.
