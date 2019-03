DEVIL MAY CRY 5 Gets New Video That Tells Us The Series' Story Thus Far

Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 is coming out in a few more days, and Capcom has released a new video that tells us the story of the series thus far — since it's been a long time since the last game.

A new demonic invasion has begun with the seeds of a demon tree being sown in Red Grave City. Now fully equipped with his trusty Red Queen and Blue Rose, and a new arsenal of rad robot hands thanks to his partner Nico, Nero must rise up to this new impossible task. With such insane amount of energy and destruction emanating from this surprise invasion, the stage is now set for the latest chapter of the “Sons of Sparda” saga.

Devil May Cry 5 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 8th of March in 2019.

