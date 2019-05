DIGIMON: LINKS Mobile Game Announces The End Of Its Service

was a mobile game that released in Japan in 2016 and in the US in 2017.The game itself allowed players to be able to collect their own digimon companions that players could raise in a farm and take three of their best for mobile 3v3 battles with other players. The game was quite fun for its release time and pretty unique for the brand as a whole. However, while no official reason has been given, it appearswill be shutting down services for the game, this summer.In-game purchases for digistones was the first thing to be shut down, in the US yet will continue until June 27th, in Japan. The game is expected to shut down all services on July 30th. Sad for the game to be ending? Share your thoughts in the usual section.