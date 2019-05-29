DIGIMON: LINKS Mobile Game Announces The End Of Its Service
Digimon Links was a mobile game that released in Japan in 2016 and in the US in 2017.The game itself allowed players to be able to collect their own digimon companions that players could raise in a farm and take three of their best for mobile 3v3 battles with other players. The game was quite fun for its release time and pretty unique for the brand as a whole. However, while no official reason has been given, it appears Bandai Namco Entertainment will be shutting down services for the game, this summer.
Mobile game Digimon Links is finally shutting down service this summer. Hit the jump to know all of the details on end date, of the Digimon character farm game.
In-game purchases for digistones was the first thing to be shut down, in the US yet will continue until June 27th, in Japan. The game is expected to shut down all services on July 30th. Sad for the game to be ending? Share your thoughts in the usual section.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]