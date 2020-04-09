DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friendly Reminder That The Game Is Now Available For PlayStation 4

We have good news for fans of the Doraemon series, as the farming simulator Doraemon Story of Seasons has finally become available for the PlayStation 4 today.

Doraemon Story of Seasons was originally released for the Nintendo Switch and PC(Steam) last year, and it was believed that the game would only be a Switch console exclusive. Fortunately, the developers also saw the potential of releasing the game on PlayStation 4; thus announcing it earlier this year.

As a proper farming simulator, Doraemon Story of Seasons will see players engaging in a number of relaxing activities and bonding with the residents of town Natura while also helping Noby and Doraemon return home. All in all, it is your classic Story of Seasons game with elements from the Doraemon series; a match made in heaven, many will agree.

While it is expected from Story of Seasons titles to be top quality farming simulators, Doraemon Story of Seasons also excels in the story department. When the game release, in fact, many critics praised the game's story, amongst many other things, so fans of both series will find proper gameplay and a beautifully told story that will not disappoint.

Take a look:

The setting is Natura, and at the center of this land is the mystical Big Tree. Doraemon and friends will each take on a role to help out around town! The theme of this experience is creating bonds with the town residents, and while doing so, enjoying the heart-warming interactions through each character and the part they play in the story. But building a farm and raising horses and cattle like in other Story of Seasons games isn't the only thing to do. Explore the town of Natura, go on adventures, catch bugs and much much more! Fans of the Doraemon series will also be happy to know that Doraemon's gadgets can be used to assist you in your new, everyday life!

Doraemon Story of Seasons is available for the PlayStation 4 today.