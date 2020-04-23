DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS Has Been Announced For The PlayStation 4 And Will Release This September

Doraemon Story of Seasons , Bandai Namco and Marvelous' simulation role-playing game, has just been announced for the PlayStation 4, and is expected to release early in September.

Doraemon Story of Seasons is a farming simulation game with role-playing elements developed by Marvelous Inc. and published by Bandai Namco, which was initially released for the Nintendo Switch and PC(Steam) in October of last year.

The game is a crossover between the popular Doraemon franchise and the Story of Seasons series of RPG video games, giving players an original story that sees Noby and Doraemon helping the town of Natura, and creating everlasting bonds with its inhabitants; helping them out by farming, fishing, and cooking.

Today Bandai Namco has announced that Doraemon Story of Seasons will also be releasing for the Nitnendo Switch, and that players should expect the game to hit store shelves this year; becoming available on Friday the 4th of September, to be more precise.

For those who may not yet know what the game is, Bandai Namco has shared a charming gameplay trailer for Doraemon Story of Seasons — giving players a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming farming simulator.

Check it out:

The setting is Natura, and at the center of this land is the mystical Big Tree. Doraemon and friends will each take on a role to help out around town! The theme of this experience is creating bonds with the town residents, and while doing so, enjoying the heart-warming interactions through each character and the part they play in the story. But building a farm and raising horses and cattle like in other Story of Seasons games isn't the only thing to do. Explore the town of Natura, go on adventures, catch bugs and much much more! Fans of the Doraemon series will also be happy to know that Doraemon's gadgets can be used to assist you in your new, everyday life!

Doraemon Story of Seasons will release for the PlayStation 4 on the 4th of September.