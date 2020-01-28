Dr. Robotnik Has SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Cornered In This New Clip From The Video Game Movie
In just over two weeks, Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres. Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name; Jeff Fowler serves as director while Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey play the titular character and Dr. Robotnik respectively. The cast also includes James Marsden and Tika Sumpter — as Tom Wachowski and Maddie Wachowski respectively.
With the movie's release fast approaching; Paramount Pictures has released two new, exciting clips from the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Check 'em out...
Recently, Paramount Pictures started to release clips from the upcoming, live-action movie online. The first can be seen here and features both Sonic and Tom Wachowski — as they make amends after the latter shot the former with a tranquiliser dart.
Here we have another two. The first of the new clips seems to be a direct follow-up to the first and feature both Tom and Sonic — as they attempt to get rid of a sticky explosive device. The second sees Dr. Robotnik and his drones encroaching on Sonic, Tom, and Maddie. They're cornered and have to quickly figure out a way to escape — check out the clip below to find out how they manage it.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
