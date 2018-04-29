Video Games Headlines

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Reveals New Character In Video

Another Saiyan enters the fray with the latest character to be revealed for Dragon Ball Fighterz. Hit the jump to check out the latest character!

marvelfreek94 | 4/29/2018
When Dragon Ball Fighterz released on consoles it revolutionized the fighting game genre. It showed us that Street Fighter styled fighting games can still hold water in the gaming universe as a whole. With multiple downloadable characters continuously being announced for the game it leaves fans to wonder "Who is next?" Well once again that question has been answered with the latest video reveal from a French DragonBall Fighterz website! The new fighter? Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito! Check out the brief teaser below! 




With all these sick combos and intense animations will you be getting this character once he releases? Dragon Ball Fighterz is out now! 
