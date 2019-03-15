DRAGON BALL GT'S Kid Goku Will Be Making His Way Into DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Back in January we found out that Videl and Jiren would be joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster as part of the FighterZ Season Pass 2, while Broly and SSGSS Gogeta from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie were teased.
According to a new report, Dragon Ball GT will finally be getting some representation in Dragon Ball FighterZ, as Kid Goku has been revealed to be the next character to join the roster.
A new report reveals that Dragon Ball FighterZ will be getting yet another Goku to its roster in the form of Kid Goku from the Dragon Ball GT series. The information comes from the latest issue of Monthly V-Jump, which also shares a short descritpion of the character's moves.
According to Monthly V-Jump, Kid Goku will have the Super Kamehameha as his special move, which will even have him transform into a Super Saiyan 3 if there's two or less members of the team left. The Super Spirit Bomb will be Goku's Meteor, as well as the Power Pole and the Reverse Kamehameha as some of his other attacks.
Bandai Namco still hasn't officially revealed this information, so we don't have any trailers or even screeshots of Dragon Ball GT's Kid Goku, but they'll likely be making the announcement soon; hopefully revealing the release dates for Dragon Ball Super: Broly's SSGSS Gogeta and Broly.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]