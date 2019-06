DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2: Bandai Namco Has Revealed The Release Date For The Ultra Pack 1

The release date for the Ultra Pack 1 for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 , which includes SSGSS Evolved Vegeta and Ribrianne, has just been revealed by Bandai Namco; expected to become available in July.

Ready to discover new quests and play with new characters in #DragonBall Xenoverse 2? The Ultra Pack 1 is coming out on July 11 for PS4, XB1, NSW and PC Digital! pic.twitter.com/vck0VFsiIy — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) June 28, 2019











Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

As announced last month by Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Super's Ribrianne, from the Tournament of Power saga, was going to be the first new fighter joining— as the developer keeps supporting the game like they promised last year.Fans were finally given a real reason to get excited for the Ultra Pack 1 DLC when Bandai Namco revealed that SSGSS Evolved Vegeta, also from Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power saga, was joining the roster as a playable character; releasing some screenshots that showed him off.While they had already revealed who the new fighters joiningwere, Bandai Namco had failed to tell us exactly when they would become available, but today they have finally revealed that both Ribrianne and SSGSS Evolved vegeta will release on the; three new screenshots have also been released to keep players excited for the Ultra Pack 1.Check it out: