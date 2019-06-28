DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2: Bandai Namco Has Revealed The Release Date For The Ultra Pack 1
As announced last month by Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Super's Ribrianne, from the Tournament of Power saga, was going to be the first new fighter joining Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — as the developer keeps supporting the game like they promised last year.
The release date for the Ultra Pack 1 for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which includes SSGSS Evolved Vegeta and Ribrianne, has just been revealed by Bandai Namco; expected to become available in July.
Fans were finally given a real reason to get excited for the Ultra Pack 1 DLC when Bandai Namco revealed that SSGSS Evolved Vegeta, also from Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power saga, was joining the roster as a playable character; releasing some screenshots that showed him off.
While they had already revealed who the new fighters joining Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 were, Bandai Namco had failed to tell us exactly when they would become available, but today they have finally revealed that both Ribrianne and SSGSS Evolved vegeta will release on the 11th of July; three new screenshots have also been released to keep players excited for the Ultra Pack 1.
Check it out:
Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
