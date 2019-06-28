DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2: Bandai Namco Has Revealed The Release Date For The Ultra Pack 1

Ready to discover new quests and play with new characters in #DragonBall Xenoverse 2? The Ultra Pack 1 is coming out on July 11 for PS4, XB1, NSW and PC Digital! pic.twitter.com/vck0VFsiIy

Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.