DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2: Bandai Namco Shows Off Ultra Pack 2 In New Trailer
Earlier last year, Dragon Ball Xenoverse series Producer Masayuki Hirano revealed that the developers were very committed to continue supporting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and they have been true to their word; releasing new content that encourages fans to keep coming back to the game.
Majuub and Android 21 — plus new costumes, and parallel quests — are shown off in the latest trailer for the Ultra Pack 2 in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.
So far, Bandai Namco has already released the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ultra Pack 1 — which included the usual parallel quests, costumes, and new characters — and the game's Ultra Pack 2 is releasing in just a couple of days; bringing with it even more additional content.
The two characters that the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ultra Pack 2 is including are Dragon Ball FighterZ's Android 21 and Dragon Ball GT's Majuub; two characters who Bandai Namco refers to as being the heirs to the power of the Majin race.
Since the game's Ultra Pack 2 is finally becoming available on the 12th of December, Bandai Namco has shared a trailer that shows off everything that this new DLC is including, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think.
Take a look:
Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
