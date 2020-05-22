DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2: Chronoa Added As New DLC Character

Another DLC character has been added to the epic, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Hit the jump to learn more about the Supreme Kai of Time, Chronoa!

In 2016, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was released on all major consoles (and the Switch in 2017). The game served as a sequel to the previous year's Dragon Ball Xenoverse. The story of the game places the player's created character in a world where the Dragon Ball timeline is being meddled with. With the help of Trunks and the Supreme Kai of Time, the player and their own friends, can join iconic characters of the series; as they play in some of the greatest battles in the franchise's history.

Since its release, the game has sold 6 million copies and has added countless playable characters. This includes some new characters from Dragon Ball Super and even some originally characters that were revealed exclusively for the game. Since 2016; the game has found its place as a pseudo mmorpg and all who play it tend to really enjoy raising their characters power level and taking on some iconic mentors, from the series.

A recent annoucement from developer Bandai Namco Entertainment has unveiled a brand new DLC character will be coming to the game. Chronoa, The Supreme Kai of Time, will be joining the roster! While no news on its release has been given yet; and no gameplay footage either, it is safe to assume that more news will be coming at a later date!





Excited for the new character? Interested in picking up a copy of the game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!