DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Reveals The Tournament of Power Arena And More in Extra Pack 4

The official Bandai Twitter account has shared new information and images of the upcoming Extra Pack 4 DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The company has revealed that the Tournament of Power Arena will be a playable location in the game, a free update will give players a Santa outfit and Broly's signature hairstyle as a wig for the Create a Character.



Bandai states that more surprises are to come. Xenoverse 2 came out on October 25, 2016 and is produced by Masayuki Hirano with designs from Akira Toriyama. The game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. There are 8 DLC packs available and 4 Extra Packs. The title has a 72% in GameRankings and a 72/100 with Metacritic.













The game has shipped over 1.4 million copies worldwide and the PS4 version in Japan has sold over 87,105 copies. The Nintendo Switch version has sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide and debuted at the third spot in Japan's sales charts.