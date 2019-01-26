DRAGON: MARKED FOR DEATH Video Game Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Date
Developer and publisher Inti Creates has revealed the Nintendo Switch release date for the Dragon: Marked for Death video game. The physicial edition of the game will hit North America on March 26. The Nintendo Switch edition will include all the previous character and quest DLC as well as a bonus Striker Gear Pack. The digital edition of the game would have players buy them seperately.
Developer Inti Creates' upcoming multiplayer 2D side-scrolling game, Dragon: Marked for Death, has revealed its Nintendo Switch release date. Here is more information on the title.
The digital version of the game will be available on January 31st and will be distributed in two packs, on eis the Empress/Warrior Pack and the other one is the Shinobi/Witch Pack. The game will have Ryota Ito in the director's chiar, Tour Nakayama as the character designer and Makoto Yabe in charge of designing the scenarios.
The four characters that players can choose from are the Empress, Warrior, Shinobi and Witch. Each of these characters have unique skills and attributes. Here is the game's official site where you can read more on the characters and the game itself.
The tale of the Dragonblood Clan can soon be told when Dragon Marked for Death releases on January 31, 2019 for the Nintendo Switch! Take on quests solo, or with up to four people in local or online multiplayer in this dark fantasy style 2D side-scrolling action RPG!
Dragon: Marked for Death is out digitally on January 31st and the physical edition on March 26
