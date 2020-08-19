DRAGON QUEST: THE ADVENTURE OF DAI New Anime Series Announces More Cast Members

A brand new story is coming with Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ! Hit the jump to see some of the new cast members announced for the upcoming anime!

One of the most storied game franchises in Japan has to be the Dragon Quest franchise easily. From its humble origins to where it is today, the series has covered mediums such as manga, anime, and of course, video games.

One of the most well-known characters in the franchise, and grow even more popular following his shonen series have been Dai. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai was published back in the late 80s before getting its own anime film in 1991.

Dai has also been seen in the Jump Force video game, in his most recent appearance. However, it now looks like a brand new anime is coming that adapts the first film! Recently some new cast members have been announced that include Tomokazu Seki, Tomoaki Maeno, Tooru Nara, Takehito Koyasu, Mitsuo Iwata, Sho Hayami, and Takaya Hashi will be voicing Hadlar, Crocodine, Flazzard, Myst-Vearn, Zaboera, Baran and Vearn, respectively.

As the fall release comes closer, make sure to stay tuned for more updates!





In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.



Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai is coming to Japan this October!