DRAGON'S DOGMA Anime Adaptation To Release In September, Netflix Recently Announced

Netflix has recently, and finally announced that the anime adaptation of Capcom's critically acclaimed Dragon's Dogma will finally be releasing in September of this year.

Capcom's popular, critically acclaimed — and somewhat neglected, some fans may agree — Dragon's Dogma series is getting an anime series. In truth, the announcement was made in March of last year, but there hasn't really been any substantial news about the project since.

This brand-new Dragon's Dogma anime adaptation will be streamed on Netflix, and is being produced by Sublimation, and today — after quite the long wait since the announcement — we finally have an official release date for it.

As revealed by Netflix earlier today, the Dragon's Dogma anime series will finally begin streaming on Thursday the 17th of September, which is almost exactly a couple of onths from today — which is really exciting news for fans of Capcom's original video game.

Netflix also took this opportunity to give us our first look at series, by releasing a phenomenal poster that shows off the fierce Drake Grigori, and what seems to be the series' main protagonist — who, much like in the video game, will be an Arisen.

Unfortunately, Netflix didn't give us an official trailer for Dragon's Dogma but, considering that the series will become available in two months time, it is safe to say that we will be getting a proper trailer in the coming weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out the phenomenal poster that Netflix shared.

Have a look:

Only the Arisen can face the Dragon and defeat the apocalypse. Here's your first look at the anime series adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy classic Dragon's Dogma, arriving September 17th.

Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from CAPCOM will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans.

Dragon's Dogma will begin streaming, exclusively on Netflix, on the 17th of September.