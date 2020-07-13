FAIRY TAIL: New Character & Features And Costumes Trailers Released

The brand new Fairy Tail RPG game is coming this month, and with that, it's time for some more trailer! Hit the jump to see some new features, costumes, and characters coming to the new game!

As the release of the upcoming RPG based on Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail, draws closer, there are still more reveals to be had! The game was developed by Gust and will be published through KOEI Tecmo, who is also known for their Dead or Alive franchise and the video game adaption of Attack on Titan.

Fairy Tail was created in 2006 and ran for 11 years before concluding with 63 volumes. The manga series' success also paved the away for an equally successful anime series that has recently ended, as well.

The upcoming RPG is planning to have players experience the new Eclipse arc. Players will also be able to play as multiple characters from the series, not including Natsu. Those who preordered the game will get various bonuses that include costumes for characters.

Recently, two new trailers were released ahead of the game's launch. The first being a Characters & Features trailer and the second a costumes trailer for those who are getting the Digital Deluxe Edition. Make sure to check them out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

Characters & Features trailer







Costume trailer







Start your journey in the land of Fiore and play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia as well as other eccentric members of the Fairy Tail mage guild on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima , promising a faithful recreation for the Fairy Tail world and its unusual inhabitants, including everything from magic to its iconic characters.

Fairy Tail RPG comes to PS4, Switch, and PC on July 30th in Europe and the 31st in America!